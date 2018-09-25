BCS tops Saint Stephen’s in volleyball; impressive times for Manatee, LWR runners in North Port

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches and scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
VOLLEYBALL
Bradenton Christian 3, Saint Stephen’s 0: The host Panthers defeated the Falcons 26-24, 25-18, 25-15 on Tuesday.
Top performers for BCS (10-5 overall, 3-1 district) included Emma Laade (seven kills, five aces), Bailey Sikkema (seven kills) and Emily Eurice (18 assists, four aces).
Top performers for Saint Stephen’s (5-7) were Jordyn Byrd (11 kills, nine assists, six digs) and Kate Folkens (14 assists, 12 digs, four kills).
Up next, BCS will play in its Panther Volleyball Showcase on Friday and Saturday at State College of Florida. The Panthers will face Naples St. John Neumann at 4 p.m. Friday.
Valrico Grace Christian 3, Saint Stephen’s 0: The Falcons dropped to 5-6 following a 25-17, 25-19, 25-21 loss on Monday.
Top performers for Saint Stephen’s included Kate Folkens (eight kills, 12 assists, six digs) and Ella Dodge (24 digs, three aces).
BOYS GOLF
Manatee 108, North Port 110: The Hurricanes ran into more weather issues Tuesday but managed to get a rain-shortened match completed against North Port at the Manatee County Golf Course.
Qualifying scorers for Manatee (4-2) in the five-hole match included Caleb Arendt (26), Gabe Arendt (26), Noah Wadle (27) and Matt Wood (29). Patrick Rajala led the Bobcats with a 19.
Manatee’s next match is Thursday against Palmetto at Buffalo Creek Golf Course.
GIRLS GOLF
Crutchfield Invitational: Braden River’s Samantha Walters shot 79 on Monday and finished third in a field of 62 golfers.
CROSS COUNTRY
North Port Invitational: Lakewood Ranch’s Jonathan Reid set a school and personal record with a time of 15 minutes, 52.2 seconds Saturday.
Reid finished fourth in the boys competition and has won three invitationals this season.
Manatee freshman Caroline Lehman took fifth in the girls competition, setting a school record for the second straight week with a time of 18:30.80. Another Hurricanes freshman, Beatrice Nichols, also had a personal best of 23:03.30.
Manatee finished 12th in the girls competition and 19th in the boys meet. Senior Matt Lyons and freshman Paul Lespasio led the boys team with times of 17:05.50 and 18:12.30, respectively.
