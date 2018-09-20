Palmetto, Saint Stephen’s and Southeast all win volleyball matches

Editor’s note: The local roundup is compiled from reports emailed by coaches or team scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
VOLLEYBALL
Palmetto 3, Sarasota Military Academy 0: The Tigers defeated the visiting Eagles 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 on Thursday.
Standout players for Palmetto included Jade Fayad (10 service points, five kills), Myra Condry (nine service points) and Madi Boasko (four kills).
Palmetto will host Venice at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Saint Stephen’s 3, Bayshore 0: The Falcons evened their record at 5-5 following a 25-13, 25-12, 25-7 victory against the Bruins on Thursday.
Top players for Saint Stephen’s included Jordyn Byrd (eight kills, three blocks, five aces, nine assists, seven digs), Sarah Stevens (nine kills, six digs, four blocks) and Kate Folkens (four kills, seven digs, 12 assists).
On Monday, the Falcons will travel to Grace Christian in Valrico for a 5 p.m. game.
Gulf Coast HEAT 3, Southeast 0: The HEAT defeated the host Seminoles 25-20, 26-24, 25-22 on Thursday.
Top players for Southeast included Danielle Marler (12 kills, two aces, 10 digs, one block), Brooke Washington (eight digs, 24 assists, one ace), Whitney McDonald (four kills, nine digs, one ace), Lirian Hernandez (five digs), Reegan Cole (three kills, one ace, three digs), Reese Cole (one kill, one block).
