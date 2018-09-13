Manatee wins boys golf match; BCS, Saint Stephen’s victorious on volleyball court

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or team scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
BOYS GOLF
Manatee 190, Southeast 246: Gabe Arendt took medalist honors with a 43, leading the Hurricanes (3-1) to victory over the Seminoles (0-3) at Manatee County Golf Course.
Other qualifying scores for Manatee included Caleb Arendt (45), Noah Wadle (47) and Dan Fritz (55). Qualifying scores for Southeast included Griffen Schwarz (58), Kider Steffen (59), Fred D’Ariano (60) and Casper Rennie (69).
VOLLEYBALL
Bradenton Christian 3, Palmetto 0: The Panthers defeated the Tigers 25-14, 25-12, 25-10.
Top players for BCS included Emily Eurice (12 assists, eight kills), Bailey Sikkema (four kills), Kendy DeHaan (four kills) and Emma Bivona (five kills).
The Panthers host Southeast at 7 p.m. Monday.
Saint Stephen’s 3, Imagine School of North Port 0: The host Falcons evened their record at 4-4 with a 25-19, 25-21, 28-26 victory.
Top players for SSES included Jordyn Byrd (13 kills, 12 digs, nine assists, three blocks, five aces), Sarah Stevens (11 kills, seven digs, four blocks) and Kate Folkens (18 assists, eight digs, four kills).
Up next, Saint Stephen’s travels to Sarasota Christian for a 7 p.m. match Tuesday.
Sarasota 3, Southeast 0: The host Sailors defeated the Seminoles 25-11, 25-21, 25-22.
Top players for Southeast included Reegan Cole (five Kills, four digs, one block), Danielle Marler (four kills, five aces, 14 digs, one block) Brooke Washington (six digs, 13 assists, one ace), Whitney McDonald (three kills, 18 digs), Maria Cruz (18 digs), Lirian Hernandez (13 digs), Reese Cole (one kill, one dig).
Southeast is back in action Monday at 7 p.m. at Bradenton Christian.
