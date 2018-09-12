Braden River defeats Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch in boys golf match

BOYS GOLF
Braden River 157, Sarasota 159, Lakewood Ranch 163: Thomas McClellan of Braden River and Drew Angelo of Lakewood Ranch shared medalist honors with a score of 36 as the Pirates defeated the Sailors and Mustangs on Wednesday at Waterlefe Golf and River Club.
Braden River improved to 3-0 and will next face Palmetto at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Waterlefe.
VOLLEYBALL
Sarasota Booker 3, Bayshore 2: The Bruins rallied after dropping the first two sets, but the Tornadoes prevailed 25-18, 25-11, 14-25, 23-25, 16-14 on Wednesday night.
Top performers for Bayshore (1-5) included Karen Jeanmarie (five kills, five aces), Emily Christianson (four kills, four aces), Geslyne Ocean (four kills, four assists) and Maddy Olson (12 assists, 10 aces).
Bayshore’s JV squad won in three sets.
The Bruins return to action Monday against DeSoto in Arcadia.
