Manatee boys, Braden River girls win golf tri-matches on busy day in Manatee County prep sports

BOYS GOLF
Manatee 191, Bayshore 193, Palmetto 199: All four Hurricanes shot scores in the 40s, and that allowed them to defeat the Bruins and Tigers on Tuesday at Manatee County Golf Course.
Qualifying scores from Manatee (2-1) included Dan Fritz (46), Gabe Arendt (48), Noah Wadle (48) and Caleb Arendt (49).
Bayshore (0-3) had three scorers, which included Vassor Vafiades (58), Brian Mundo (60) and Giovanni Nunez (75).
Palmetto’s Jon Hamm was medalist with a 45. Other qualifying scores for the Tigers (2-1) were Colby Smith (48), Patrick Hanson (52) and Howie Sanders (54).
Inspiration Academy 214, Southeast 252: The Seminoles dropped to 0-3 on the season. Qualifying scorers for Southeast at Greenfield Plantation included Kaden Steffen (61), Griffin Schwarz (62), Fred D’Ariano (62) and Cooper Rennie (67).
Up next, Southeast faces Manatee on Thursday at Manatee County Golf Course.
Saint Stephen’s 162, Bradenton Christian 214: David Hu earned medalist honors with a 39, leading the Falcons to victory over the Panthers on Tuesday at IMG Academy Golf Club.
Other qualifying scorers for Saint Stephen’s included Noah Cone (40), Holden Neeves (40) and Connor McCray (43).
Qualifying scorers for BCS included Cooper Smith (49), Colson Kragt (53), Bryson Morishita (54) and Noah Johnson (58).
GIRLS GOLF
Braden River 184, Palmetto 234, Manatee 243: The Pirates won a tri-match Tuesday at Heritage Harbor Golf and Country Club, improving their season record to 4-0.
Qualifying scorers for Braden River included low medalist Taylor Petz (40), Samantha Walters (46), Tabitha Hanley (46) and Halle Hallman (52). For the Tigers (1-3), qualifying scorers were Sydney Woodman (49), Ashlyn Gardner (50), Mara Behringer (63) and Riley Bergman (72). And for the Hurricanes (0-2), the top four scores were provided by Molly Faul (52), Gracie Lewis (56), Ava Anderson (66) and Kaitlin Schafer (69).
On Monday, Braden River (191) defeated Sarasota (257), also at Heritage Harbor. Sarasota’s Lily Sikorski was the medalist with a 42. Qualifying scorers for Braden River included Samantha Walters (44), Taylor Petz (45), Tabitha Hanley (46) and Halle Hallman (56).
Up next, Braden River takes on Venice and Sarasota Riverview on Thursday at Capri Isles Golf Club.
Saint Stephen’s 184, Out-of-Door Academy 238: The Falcons defeated the host Thunder on Tuesday at Rosedale Golf Club.
Leading the way for Saint Stephen’s were Catherine Huang, Maria Huang, Angel Dai and Kendall Miller. Qualifying scores for ODA were scored by Christy Watt, Julie Viacek, Ella Chopak and either Madelyn Crosby or Sara Chinnici (tied).
VOLLEYBALL
Bayshore 3, St. Petersburg Gibbs 2: The Bruins pulled out a tight contest at home, defeating the Gladiators 24-26, 25-18, 25-4, 19-25, 15-11 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season.
Top players for Bayshore (1-4) included Emily Christianson (13 kills, seven aces), Alexis Luther (eight kills, four aces), Karen Jeanmarie (two kills, seven aces), Geslyne Ocean (17 assists, two kills, two aces) and Renee Polite (three kills, six aces).
The Bruins will host Sarasota Booker at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
On Monday, the Bruins lost 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 to Imagine School of North Port. Emily Christianson had three kills and two aces for Bayshore. Other contributed included Geslyne Ocean (three assists, one block), Alexis Luther (two kills, one block) and Renee Polite (two blocks).
Southeast 3, St. Petersburg Lakewood 0: The Seminoles rolled to victory against the visiting Spartans 25-7, 25-6, 25-7 on Tuesday.
Top players for the Seminoles included Danielle Marler (six kills, seven aces, seven digs), Brooke Washington (two kills, 13 assists, five aces), Whitney McDonald (four kills, four digs, six aces), Maria Cruz (11 digs, two assists, one ace) Reese Cole (two kills, six aces, two digs), Makayhla Lowe (four aces) and Reegan Cole (two aces, one dig).
Up next, the Seminoles host Sarasota at 7 p.m. Friday.
Manatee 3, Palmetto 0: The host Hurricanes improved to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in district with a 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 over the Tigers on Tuesday night.
Top players for Manatee were Rachel Sullivan (13 kills), Ella Bisio (eight kills) and Marisa Armer (seven kills). The Hurricanes will host Sarasota Riverview at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sarasota Christian 3, Bradenton Christian 2: The Blazers outlasted the Panthers 25-9, 18-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9 in a district match Tuesday.
Standout players for BCS included Bailey Sikkema (nine kills), Calla Beukema (eight kills), Emily Eurice (eight kills, 30 assists) and McKenzie James (23 digs).
The Panthers (7-5, 2-1) travel to Palmetto for a 7 p.m. matchup Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Fort Myers Invitational: Lakewood Ranch senior Jonathan Reid took first place Saturday with a time of 16:30.
It was the second straight first-place finish for Reid, who also won the Venice Invitational on Sept. 1.
EVENTS
Golf tournament: Saint Stephen’s is hosting an event geared toward golfers who will not participate in postseason tournaments for their respective schools, including members of JV squads.
The event will be held at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Greenfield Plantation. The cost is $35 and includes golf, lunch and trophies. There will be team and individual divisions for boys and girls.
To register, text or call Saint Stephen’s director of golf Letitia Zilar at (612) 387-6580 or email letitia.zilar@LPGAPro.com.
Comments