BCS volleyball, Braden River cross country among this week’s winners in high school sports

CROSS COUNTRY
Canes Classic: Braden River’s boys team took first place in Monday’s meet at G.T. Bray Park.
Top finishers for the Pirates were senior William Stager (third, 18:57), junior Dustin McCoy (fourth, 19:05), freshman Dylan Howard (fifth, 19:23), freshman Brandon Swann (ninth, 19:31) and senior Miguel Rodriguez (14th, 20:15).
Braden River’s girls squad placed fourth, led by freshman Grace Marston (third, 21:41) and sophomore Kenzie Johnson (20th, 24:29).
Braden River will compete in the Colt Bolt on Sept. 22 in Lakeland.
BOYS GOLF
Palmetto 144, Southeast 178: The Tigers defeated the Seminoles on Tuesday at River Club in a match shortened to six holes.
Griffin Schwarz (39) and Kaden Steffen (41) had the top scores for Southeast (0-2). Scores for Palmetto were not available.
Up next, Southeast faces Bayshore on Thursday.
Out-of-Door Academy 156, Saint Stephen’s 156: The Thunder and Falcons solved nothing after nine holes and took a tie away from their match Tuesday.
ODA’s Jim Cai took medalist honors with a 36. Other Thunder qualifying scores were provided by Jake Noese (38), Chris Heller (40) and Dylan Santella (42).
Saint Stephen’s was led by Noah Cone’s 37, followed by David Hu (38), Jet Chen (39) and Holden Neeves (42).
Sarasota 93, Manatee 107: The Hurricanes dropped their season opener to the Sailors (3-1) on Tuesday at the Manatee County Golf Course.
Sarasota’s Alex Boyajian was medalist with a 21 in the match, which was shortened to five holes due to inclement weather.
Qualifying scores for Manatee included Noah Wadle (23), Caleb Arendt (26), Gabriel Arendt (28) and Daniel Fritz (30).
VOLLEYBALL
Bradenton Christian 3, Imagine Schools of North Port 0: BCS improved to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in district play with a 25-13, 25-20, 27-25 victory.
Top performers for the Panthers included Bailey Sikkema (13 kills), Emma Laade (12 kills), Emily Eurice (33 assists) and McKenzie James (17 digs).
Bradenton Christian will host Englewood Lemon Bay at 7 p.m. Thursday.
