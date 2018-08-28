Bradenton Christian, Southeast win volleyball matches

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from reports emailed by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
Volleyball
Bradenton Christian 3, Port Charlotte Community Christian 0: Bailey Sikkema had 13 kills as the Panthers improved to 2-0 with a 25-8, 25-15, 25-17 victory Tuesday.
Other top performers for BCS included Emily Eurice (six kills, eight aces, 23 assists) and McKenzie James (28 digs).
Southeast 3, Sarasota Booker 2: The host Seminoles rallied to defeat the Tornadoes 25-10, 22-25, 22-25, 29-27, 15-6 on Monday night.
Top players for Southeast included Danielle Marler (16 kills, five aces, 30 attacks, nine digs and 10 serves received), Brooke Washington (three kills, 44 assists, three attacks, eight aces, one dig), Tasha Williams (eight kills, 21 attacks, one dig, two serves received), Reegan Cole (five kills, 21 attacks, eight digs, one serve received), Whitney McDonald (five kills, six digs, nine attacks), Makayhla Lowe (three kills, 14 attacks, one dig, one serve received), Lirian Hernandez (18 digs, six serves received, one ace, one assist) and Maria Cruz (one ace, eight digs, three serves received).
Dunedin 3, Bayshore 0: The host Bruins dropped their season opener to the Falcons 25-16, 25-11, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Top players for Bayshore included Dionna Desir (12 digs), Maddy Olson (two kills, one ace, three assists) and Vanessa Gonzales (four assists).
Bayshore will host Saint Stephen’s at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Victory Grace Christian 3, Saint Stephen’s 0: The Falcons dropped to 1-2 following a 25-12, 25-12, 25-17 loss to the Patriots on Monday night.
Jordyn Byrd (four blocks, four kills, two aces, six digs) and Alyson Folkens (11 digs, three aces) were the top performers for Saint Stephen’s, which travels to Bayshore High for a 7 p.m. game Thursday.
Comments