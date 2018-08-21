Southeast, Saint Stephen’s win volleyball openers

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or team scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.
VOLLEYBALL
Southeast 3, Sarasota Military Academy 2: The visiting Seminoles rallied Monday to defeat SMA 25-21, 21-25, 25-27, 25-13, 15-7 in the season opener.
Top players for Southeast included Danielle Marler (26 kills, 13 aces, 17 digs, one block), Brooke Washington (68 assists, nine aces, four attacks, two kills), Reegan Cole (12 digs, eight kills, one block) Whitney McDonald (five kills, five digs, three aces, two attacks), Makayhla Lowe (11 kills, two attacks, one dig), Lirian Hernandez (46 digs, eight attacks, five aces) and Tasha Hernandez (seven kills, three digs).
Up next, Southeast travels to Palmetto for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday.
Saint Stephen’s 3, Palmetto 0: The Falcons won their season opener Tuesday, defeating the host Tigers 25-21, 25-11, 25-17.
Top players for Saint Stephen’s included Jordyn Byrd (12 kills, nine aces, nine digs, six blocks), Sarah Stevens (nine kills, six blocks) and Alyson Folkens (16 digs, two assists).
The Falcons will host Braden River at 7 p.m. Thursday.
