USF’s full 2019 football schedule released. Bulls to open with a prime-time showdown

By Joey Knight Tampa Bay Times

February 07, 2019 02:26 PM

Coach Charlie Strong and the USF Bulls will open the 2019 season against Wisconsin on Friday, Aug. 30.
USF has one less day to hype its 2019 season-opening home game against Wisconsin.

It has been moved up one night — to Friday, Aug. 30.

The tweak formally was revealed Thursday when the American Athletic Conference revealed its complete 2019 football schedules. The game will be broadcast on an ESPN network, with a kickoff time yet to be set.

USF has two other weeknight games: Nov. 7 (Thursday) at home against Temple, and the annual season-ending showdown with UCF on Black Friday (Nov. 29) in Orlando.

The Bulls open conference play at home against SMU on Sept. 28.

Scanning farther down the schedule, the Bulls don’t leave Florida in November, but the regular season’s final month shapes up as the most daunting.

USF has a three-game homestand against Temple, Cincinnati and Memphis (Nov. 7, 16 and 23) before finishing in Orlando.

2019 USF schedule

Aug. 30 Wisconsin

Sept. 7 at Georgia Tech

Sept. 14 South Carolina State

Sept. 28 SMU

Oct. 5 at UConn

Oct. 12 BYU

Oct. 19 at Navy

Oct. 26 at East Carolina

Nov. 7 Temple

Nov. 16 Cincinnati

Nov. 23 Memphis

Nov. 29 at UCF

