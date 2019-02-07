USF’s full 2019 football schedule released. Bulls to open with a prime-time showdown

USF has one less day to hype its 2019 season-opening home game against Wisconsin.
It has been moved up one night — to Friday, Aug. 30.
The tweak formally was revealed Thursday when the American Athletic Conference revealed its complete 2019 football schedules. The game will be broadcast on an ESPN network, with a kickoff time yet to be set.
USF has two other weeknight games: Nov. 7 (Thursday) at home against Temple, and the annual season-ending showdown with UCF on Black Friday (Nov. 29) in Orlando.
The Bulls open conference play at home against SMU on Sept. 28.
Scanning farther down the schedule, the Bulls don’t leave Florida in November, but the regular season’s final month shapes up as the most daunting.
USF has a three-game homestand against Temple, Cincinnati and Memphis (Nov. 7, 16 and 23) before finishing in Orlando.
2019 USF schedule
Aug. 30 Wisconsin
Sept. 7 at Georgia Tech
Sept. 14 South Carolina State
Sept. 28 SMU
Oct. 5 at UConn
Oct. 12 BYU
Oct. 19 at Navy
Oct. 26 at East Carolina
Nov. 7 Temple
Nov. 16 Cincinnati
Nov. 23 Memphis
Nov. 29 at UCF
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments