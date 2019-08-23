A game-by-game breakdown of the Florida Gators’ 2019 college football schedule

Miami lineman Zion Nelson talks Gators opener Miami Hurricanes freshman offensive lineman Zion Nelson talks Gators and his weight gain on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Frances Tucker Elementary School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes freshman offensive lineman Zion Nelson talks Gators and his weight gain on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Frances Tucker Elementary School.

Aug. 24 vs. Miami in Orlando, 7 p.m., ESPN

The season opener against in-state rival Miami has seen its fair of trash-talk from fans on social media. The teams haven’t played each other since 2013 with Miami winning seven of the previous eight meetings dating to 1986. Florida 28, Miami 17

Sept. 7 vs. Tennessee-Martin, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU or SEC Network

Tennessee-Martin is coming off a two-win campaign in the FCS. Florida 56, Tennessee-Martin 7

Sept. 14 at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN

The Wildcats ended a 31-year drought in the series when they shocked the Gators in Gainesville last season. Expect a different result this year. Florida 35, Kentucky 21

Sept. 21 vs. Tennessee, TBA

Tennessee hasn’t beaten the Gators in Gainesville since 2003 and only has seven victories in the series since 1990. The Vols are rebuilding, while Florida should keep its early season success going. Florida 42, Tennessee 24

Sept. 28 vs. Towson, TBA

The second of the Gators’ two games against FCS opponents creates a break in the SEC grind. Florida 49, Towson 14

Oct. 5 vs. Auburn, TBA

It’s Florida’s Homecoming game, and it’s one of their SEC crossover division games. Auburn is coming off a down year after playing in the Peach Bowl in 2018. Florida 24, Auburn 21

Oct. 12 at LSU, TBA

Florida has a really good chance to enter this October showdown unbeaten, but that run could end with a trip to Death Valley. It’s not a welcoming venue for opponents, especially if the game is played at night. LSU 31, Florida 24

Oct. 19 at South Carolina, TBA

After a tough road trip the week before, the Gators continue on the road with a trip to face former UF coach Will Muschamp. They shouldn’t have any trouble in Columbia. Florida 42, South Carolina 17

Nov. 2 vs. Georgia in Jacksonville, 3:30 p.m., CBS

The Bulldogs have taken the last two games of this rivalry series at neutral-site Jacksonville. Georgia is loaded again, though Florida is closing the gap. Georgia 30, Florida 20

Nov. 9 vs. Vanderbilt, TBA

For the first time in a month, Florida returns to the Swamp and shouldn’t have much trouble with an overmatched Vanderbilt squad. Florida 42, Vanderbilt 10

Nov. 16 at Missouri, TBA

This has the makings of a trap game with rival Florida State looming to cap the regular season. Missouri has former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant running the offense, but Florida should still have enough to get past the Tigers. Florida 24, Missouri 21

Nov. 30 vs. Florida State, TBA

The Seminoles are where the Gators were a year ago, coming off a horrific season with more questions than answers. Well, Florida made a coaching change to bring in Dan Mullen and the results were stout while Willie Taggart continues trying to change the culture during his rebuild of FSU. Florida 35, FSU 21