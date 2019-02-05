Deondre Francois’ former girlfriend now says he never hit her

“Deondre has never struck me with his hand or fist…” Diamond Lindsey wrote on Instagram under the same account that posted an expletive-filled video Saturday evening. “If it was actually serious I would have took legal action instead of making a Instagram post.”

Monday’s post has since been deleted, and the Instagram account no longer exists.

In a post Saturday, Lindsey accused Francois of “beating” her. In that video, a man’s voice threatens violence against a female, although no individuals can be seen in it.

On Monday, Lindsey wrote that the sounds in the video were of her hitting him and of her throwing objects. It’s unclear when the video was shot, and a Tallahassee Police Department spokesman said Monday that she never contacted the department to investigate.

FSU coach Willie Taggart didn’t specify his reasons for dismissing Francois in his statement Sunday, but said the Seminoles “have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct.”

Also Monday, Francois’ name appeared in the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to Stadium reporter Brett McMurphy.