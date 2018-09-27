Seahawks linebacker, former UCF star, Shaquem Griffin picks up this NFL Award

Seattle Seahawks rookie Shaquem Griffin, who starred on last season’s undefeated UCF football team, picked up the NFL’s Way to Play Award for Week 3.
The award is given to the player that uses proper technique to impact the game, according to NFL.com. Proper technique includes tackling, blocking, footwork, discipline and vision.
Announced on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” show on Thursday, Griffin was given the award through a panel that includes former NFL players Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest and Orlando Pace and former NFL coach Chuck Pagano.
The play that earned Griffin the award was a tackle he made on Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin during a punt return.
Griffin also picks up a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football for a high school or youth football program of his choice, according to NFL.com.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments