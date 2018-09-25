Richt isn’t hinting at Canes’ QB starter. So we asked three standouts their thoughts

The quarterback topic never gets old at the University of Miami, especially this week, when Hurricanes’ coach Mark Richt has yet to disclose who his starter will be Thursday night for the home game against North Carolina.

The options: usual redshirt senior starter Malik Rosier or redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry.

We asked Hurricanes center Tyler Gauthier how many of his non-football friends, family and acquaintances have asked him who’s starting Thursday for the Canes.

“Shoot, pretty much everybody I talk to,’’ Gauthier said.





What does he reply?

“’Everyone is getting reps, man. I don’t know.’

“I’ve seen all three back there and all three have talked to me. So, we’ll see what happens when we walk out Thursday night.”





Gauthier said Perry “looks good.”

“He comes out here and he works every day. He’s definitely being more assertive in the huddle, which is good. He comes in, he calls the plays. If he wants to change something he changes it. It’s definitely nice to see out of him.”





So, what about Rosier?

“Malik has been back there longer,’’ Gauthier said. “Kosi got significant playing time last week. So, Malik, I would say his comfort level in just saying things off the top of his head is a little bit different. But Kosi is getting it. By the end of the game against FIU he was throwing — boom, boom — and we were rolling. They’re both really good players...’’

Left tackle Tyree St. Louis, who protects the blind side of UM’s quarterback, joked that he takes a different approach when people on campus or away from the team ask the same questions.

“When I’m out and about from the field, I kind of lie,’’ St. Louis said. “I’m not a football player —I’m everything. I’m a track star, I throw the shot put, I’m a swimmer. I haven’t really gotten any questions.





“It’s still a very big question. Right now we don’t really know who’s going to be quarterback. We’re positive for both guys, no matter who it is. We’re going to rally behind them. Both guys can play, both guys are very experienced now. Whoever it is, we’re blocking for them.”

Sophomore running back DeeJay Dallas said he really doesn’t get asked much.





“Nah, I mean, regular students don’t really pay attention to us, honestly,’’ Dallas said. “We just go about our day.

“It looks the same, feels like the same’’ with Perry and Rosier, Dallas said. “They’re both applying energy and execution to practice and that’s what we need out of both guys.”





Finally, UM offensive coordinator Thomas Brown addressed the media on Tuesday.

“So, you’re going to tell us who the starting quarterback is, right?” Brown was asked.

“I am,’’ he said with a smile.

Case closed.