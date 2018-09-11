Jim Harbaugh flips this top recruit from Willie Taggart’s FSU Seminoles to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and Willie Taggart are longtime friends. Harbaugh recruited Taggart to play college football at Western Kentucky when Taggart was the quarterback at Manatee High in Bradenton, Florida.
Harbaugh was quarterbacking the Chicago Bears at the time.
Taggart also coached on Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford. Now the two have something else in common: Delray Beach (Florida) American Heritage defensive end Mike Morris.
Harbaugh successfully got Morris to flip his commitment from Florida State, where Taggart is the head coach, to Michigan, where Harbaugh is the head coach.
Morris announced his decision to switch to the Wolverines on Twitter.
Morris is a consensus 4-star recruit on the 247 Sports composite rankings. He was committed to FSU since 2016, which pre-dates Taggart’s arrival in Tallahassee. Morris’ “father, Mike Morris Sr., was an offensive lineman at FSU,” according to the Detroit Free-Press.
