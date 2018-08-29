The Seminoles unveil a special uniform for their Labor Day game against Virginia Tech

The Willie Taggart era in Tallahassee, Florida, officially begins Monday night with Florida State’s 2018 college football opener against Virginia Tech.
The Labor Day game, slated for 8 p.m., will see the Seminoles sport their alternate black uniforms for the first time since 2015.
FSU’s Twitter account unveiled the black uniform choice in a 21 second video followed by the #DoSomething hashtag Taggart’s ushered into his era with the Seminoles.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments