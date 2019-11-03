Florida State fires football coach Willie Taggart nine games into his second season

Willie Taggart’s rapid coaching rise ended Sunday with his firing from the Florida State head football coaching job after 21 games, the last of which was Saturday’s 27-10 home loss to the University of Miami.

That left Taggart at 9-12 over two seasons, 5-7 in 2018 and 4-5 this season. Most programs would consider such seasons inevitable dips in fortune. They count as intolerable for one of college-affiliated football’s powerhouse programs over the last 40 years.

Also, the Seminoles lost to Boise State at home, edged Louisiana-Monroe by one point at home and, for the second consecutive season, didn’t look as if they belonged on the same field with national title contender Clemson. In 2018, they lost 59-10 to Clemson, 30-7 to Syracuse, 41-14 to archrival Florida, 42-13 to Notre Dame in addition to 28-27 to the Hurricanes.

“I think very highly of Coach Taggart and wish him well, but in the interest of the university we had no choice but to make a change,” said FSU President John Thrasher. “We will support our student-athletes in every way and do all we can to return to the winning tradition that is Seminole football.”

Taggart has four years left on a six-year agreement. Footballscoop.com notes the termination without cause part of Taggart’s deal leaves Florida State owing 85 percent of the remaining salary or about $17 million, but doesn’t make clear if the contract states whether a losing win/loss record counts as cause.

Associate head coach in charge of the defensive line Odell Haggins will take over for the remainder of the 2019 season, as he did the last two games in 2017 after Jimbo Fisher and FSU divorced.

“I spoke to Coach Taggart this afternoon to let him know of our decision,” FSU athletic director David Coburn said. “I met with the team and coaches immediately after that conversation to let them know of the change. It was very important to us that the student-athletes know right away.

“We deeply appreciate all that Coach Taggart has done for our program and wish him and his family nothing but the best.”

Taggart, a Palmetto, Florida, native, returned to alma mater Western Kentucky as an assistant coach in 1999, then as a head coach in 2010 with Western on a 20-game losing streak. The former All-State quarterback at Bradenton Manatee used a throwback formula — I-formation, all-about-the-tailback offense, physical defense — to turn the Hilltoppers into winners with a pair of 7-5 records in 2011 and 2012.

Taggart then went to the University of South Florida, where having Jackson High graduate Quinton Flowers at quarterback helped the Bulls go from 2-10 in Taggart’s first season to 10-2 in 2016. That got him the job at Oregon in 2017, where the two turnarounds and a 7-5 record at Oregon convinced Florida State to bring Taggart back to his native state.