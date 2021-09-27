Retired Southeast High girls basketball coach John Harder gets Hall of Fame induction

After more than 800 wins over a 35-year career coaching girls basketball at Southeast High, Coach John Harder has been inducted into the FHSAA Hall of Fame. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Former Southeast High girls basketball coach John Harder’s storied career added another accolade when he was inducted into the Florida High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame on Sunday in Gainesville.

Harder’s coaching career began in Illinois, but it was his move to Florida that yielded some top honors and records.

With Southeast, Harder won three state championships and 22 district titles. The Seminoles reached the Final Four seven times under Harder, who retired in 2019 with 827 career victories.

Additionally, Harder was named Manatee County/Sarasota Coach of the Year on 10 occasions, Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year three times, Florida Association of Basketball Coaches Court of Legends Coach of the Year once, National High School Athletic Coaches Association Southeast Regional Coach of the Year twice and the NHSACA 2019 National Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

Induction into the FHSAA’s Hall of Fame was a second hall of fame induction for Harder, who made it into the FACA Hall of Fame in 2007.

He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Harder was the lone inductee from the area for this year’s class. Other 2021 Hall of Fame class members include: Scott Gowan, Tony Kamen, David Laxton, William “Carl” Madison, Annalee D. McPhilomy, Brandt Moser and Andrew Warner.