Tim Tebow gets Stephen A. Smith to wear a Gators tie as a result of this Florida-Bama bet

The No. 11-ranked Florida Gators are underdogs this weekend.

Playing top-ranked Alabama, even in the home confines of the Swamp, will do that. Oddsmakers have Alabama as a two-touchdown favorite, as of Friday afternoon, for Saturday’s SEC showdown, according to CBS Sports.

Even at two-touchdowns, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is confident it will be an even bigger margin of victory for the Crimson Tide.

On the show “First Take,” Smith was so confident that he agreed to a friendly wager with former Gators quarterback Tim Tebow, who won two national titles and a Heisman Trophy at UF before an NFL and pro baseball career.

The wager?

If the Gators keep it closer than Smith’s predicted three touchdown margin, then Smith has to wear a Gators tie on the show next Friday.

Take a look at the exchange below:

.@stephenasmith: "[Alabama's] gonna mop y'all right out of the state."@TimTebow: "If Florida is closer than that, how about next Friday you rock a Gator tie?" @stephenasmith: "Rock a gator tie? Done!" pic.twitter.com/QYwlf8v4eG — First Take (@FirstTake) September 17, 2021