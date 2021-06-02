Sports

An NBA player’s Lamborghini SUV was stolen. And then it was totaled

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) celebrates after scoring a 3-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross said in an Instagram video that his bright orange Lamborghini Urus, a sports utility vehicle, was stolen from a car dealership and later totaled.

Ross detailed the incident in his social media post Tuesday.

According to ClickOrlando.com, “Orlando police confirmed officers responded to a report of stolen vehicle from the Lamborghini dealership at Field Motorcars of Florida on 33rd Street.”

In the Instagram video, Ross said police called him early Tuesday that they located the vehicle in Maitland, Florida, but it was totaled by two suspects that hit a building following a chase with police.

“I’m super confused,” Ross said in the video. ”Like what car? I didn’t go anywhere last night.”

WARNING: BELOW VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

That’s when Ross said he remembered he brought the Lambo into the dealership for a tire repair.

The vehicle was valued at more than $200,000, and was a 30th birthday present to him earlier this year, Yahoo reported.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the investigation is ongoing.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
