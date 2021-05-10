Tom Brady changes profile photo to Bitcoin laser eyes. And Twitter reacted

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady changed his Twitter profile to himself with laser eyes, which indicates support for Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency. Screenshot Twitter @TomBrady

Count Tom Brady in on the crypto craze.

And Twitter was there for it.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who won his fifth Super Bowl MVP and seventh Super Bowl title in February, changed his profile photo on the social media platform to one of himself with laser eyes.

That’s a symbol showing support for Bitcoin (BTC), and it came roughly a day after he responded on Twitter to the rumor that he was invested in the cryptocurrency giant.

Hmmmm should I change it?? https://t.co/w6VF35Ypgx — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2021

Bitcoin is the most valuable of all cryptocurrency, trading at over $58,100 as of midday Monday.

Crypto grabbed headlines and steam throughout 2021, with celebrities hopping on board the train. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was on The Ellen Degeneres Show discussing the Dogecoin phenomenon.

Tesla founder Elon Musk recently mentioned Dogecoin during a Saturday Night Live appearance, the digital currency skyrocketed from less than 1 cent in early January to more than 70 cents before dropping and holding around 50 cents following Musk’s SNL appearance.

The sports world isn’t new to crypto. In December 2020, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced Carolina Panthers tackle Russell Okung was getting half of his $13 million salary paid in Bitcoin.

The Golden State Warriors made headlines in late April when they announced their own NFT (non-fungible token) collection. Brady also announced earlier this year he was launching an NFT platform called Autograph, which “allows celebrities to create and list digital collectibles,” according to Forbes.

And with his profile photo change, here’s a sample of some reaction on Twitter, including from Okung:

Looks like @TomBrady is the tipping point.



So many athletes are hitting me about Bitcoin and crypto, I’m doing calls everyday.



I love it but I need to find a better way to automate. — Okung (@RussellOkung) May 10, 2021

Tom Brady is undefeated on social media https://t.co/vshMndEUMQ — Tyler Terlesky (@tylerterlesky) May 10, 2021

The only person on Earth who can rally the laser eyes. This is bullish for Bitcoin https://t.co/Dr4gllNVc0 — stockmart (@stockmart_) May 10, 2021