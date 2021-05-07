Football from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady’s first career touchdown pass up for auction

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, file photo. Jason Licht is enjoying the perks that come with being the general manager of a reigning Super Bowl champion. That includes the challenge of getting a late start on preparing for the NFL draft and not having a selection until the tail end of the first round as the Buccaneers continue to get acclimated to what life’s like with Tom Brady. AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw his first NFL touchdown pass on Oct. 14, 2001.

The New England Patriots were playing the San Diego Chargers.

Now the football used is up for auction this Sunday with Lelands, according to ESPN. The seller, the outlet reported, wished to remain anonymous but has been a Patriots season-ticket holder since 1992 and has gone to Pats games since the 1970s.

The ball found its way to the stands when Terry Glenn, who caught Brady’s first career TD pass, threw the ball into the crowd near the back of the end zone, ESPN reported.

“It was a melee. I stood up on my seat, I pushed my buddy to my left,” the seller told ESPN. “The other two guys, I handed them my beer in a gentle way. I jumped up, tussled with a group of other fans around me, and I came down with the ball.”

Lelands has previously sold other Brady-related memorabilia. The football used to defeat the Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game that was part of the Deflategate scandal, where the Patriots were accused of deflating footballs for an advantage, was sold in 2015 for more than $43,000, ESPN reported.

And Lelands sold a Brady-signed rookie card for $2.25 million in April, the outlet reported.