No answers in the firing of Manatee High football coach Yusuf Shakir

Manatee High football coach Yusuf Shakir was fired after four seasons, the school and the team’s Facebook page announced.

But answers as to why Shakir, coming off an 8-2 season and a Class 7A region semifinal appearance, was fired were not answered in the school’s statement. Copies of that statement were provided by school district spokesman Mike Barber and Manatee High’s athletic director, Danielle LaPoint.

“This is a school-based decision, not a district decision,” Barber said in a follow-up email, directing questions to Manatee High.

Phone calls and messages seeking more information from the school were not returned immediately.

“We have decided that it is in the best interest of our school, our players and our football program to make a change at this time,” Manatee High School principal David Underhill said in the school’s statement released Thursday. “While this is a very difficult decision, we stand firm that it is the right thing to do. We thank Coach Shakir for his service to Manatee High School.”

A message seeking comment from Shakir was not immediately returned.

Spring football starts April 26 with non-contact practices, before moving to contact practices on May 1.

“We want to thank Coach Yusuf Shakir for the many successes as the Head Football Coach of Manatee High School,” the football team’s Facebook page said in a post Wednesday night. “Unfortunately today a decision was made to part ways. During his time here at Manatee he won his 100th Game and lead the Hurricanes to back-to-back district championships while winning 5 playoff games, and keeping our playoff streak alive! Good Luck Coach in your future endeavors!”

Shakir was hired in May 2017 to replace alumnus John Booth, who left the Hurricanes for a non-coaching job in the private sector. Despite joining the tradition-rich Hurricanes right the team’s spring football game, Shakir guided the Canes to the playoffs in 2017.

Manatee reached the playoffs each of Shakir’s four seasons, which included two district championships. The most recent district title was last fall, though Shakir was suspended for eight games by the Florida High School Athletic Association in April 2020 for recruiting violations stemming from a tour Lincoln Memorial Academy players received the preceding summer.

The FHSAA also issued a $5,000 fine following an investigation that had video evidence through a Facebook Live video showing the players receiving a tour of the facilities. Palmetto head coach Dave Marino and Lakewood Ranch head coach Rashad West were also suspended and fined in separate tours given to Lincoln Memorial Academy players at those schools.

Shakir led his alma mater Tallahassee Lincoln for eight seasons before his tenure with Manatee. Shakir guided the Trojans to the Class 4A state title in 2010 and they were runners-up in 2012 in 7A to state power Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

Before that stop, Shakir helped St. Petersburg Gibbs reach the playoffs for the first time in three seasons following his arrival at the Pinellas County program in 2007.

Shakir’s hiring at Manatee marked the first time the program had a Black head football coach, which left an impression on Shakir at the time.

“It means a lot to me because of the guys who wanted to be coaches before me and who couldn’t during those times when it just wasn’t allowed,” Shakir told the Herald in 2017. “This is the second time I’m doing this. I was the first black head coach at Lincoln High School in Tallahassee.”

After a 5-4 first year with Manatee, Shakir’s teams won eight games in each of the past three seasons.

