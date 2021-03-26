Bucs are first team since 1994 to return every starter from Super Bowl-winning club

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, right, celebrates with teammate Tom Brady after scoring on a 27-yard touchdown run during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa. AP

With Friday’s report that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were re-signing running back Leonard Fournette, a realistic chance at repeating as Super Bowl champions has taken shape.

Fournette’s return means the Bucs are retaining all 22 starters — from both sides of the ball — off their Super Bowl-winning team. That marks the first time in the salary cap era, which is since 1994, that the reigning Super Bowl champions were returning all 22 starters to the defense of that title, according to ESPN and Elias Sports.

Key members of the defense, including edge rusher Shaq Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David and defensive end Ndamukong Suh re-signed with the Bucs during free agency.

Quarterback Tom Brady signed a contract extension with the Bucs to get the ball rolling on keeping the band together, and tight end Rob Gronkowski as well as Fournette decided to return, as well.

Fournette, nicknamed Lombardi Lenny following the Bucs’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55, ran for 89 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown in the game.

The NFL has not released the 2021 schedule yet. According to the Sports Business Journal, the schedule release is expected sometime in May.