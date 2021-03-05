Outdoors Column | Nothing easy about deciding when we can catch and keep certain fish

The days of printing out or buying a fishing regulation calendar are over.

Growing up I loved getting the yearly update, including when species were in season along with their size and bag regulations that applied for a calendar year. Now anglers must keep track in real time of what is in and out of season, and 2021 has much left to decide.

Perhaps the biggest change could come with the reopening of snook, redfish and/or trout for inshore anglers. Following red tide events that started around 2017, all three species have been catch and release in recent years for anglers at the Hernando/Pasco county line south to Naples. Inshore anglers will be the first to tell you the snook fishery is excelling while redfish and trout are also making a healthy recovery. And thus the juxtaposition that is currently occurring for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). Open the season because stocks seem to be good or keep it closed so it remains good for the present and future?

The FWC has been taking public input on the fishery during virtual meetings. For the most part a majority of captains are for an extension of the closure. A good amount of recreational anglers also support that position, while others are vocal about wanting an opening of the season.

“The fishery is very healthy,” says one angler on a Facebook post. “Open it, tighten the rules and the enforcement!” “Keep em closed,” says another. “Not enough estuary left to support a healthy population for harvesting.”

Before the Feb. 26 meeting the closure was scheduled to come to an end Aug. 31 with a snook season beginning Sept. 1, 2021. Now the standpoint is to wait until after the May meetings in order to continue gathering public input to make a decision on the 2021 season and beyond.

“We need to listen to everyone,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “I want recreational anglers to feel like their voice is important.”

“We have a responsibility for managing these species for all stakeholders,” said Vice Chairman Mike Sole. “It really is going to be a combination of looking at the science and listening to our stakeholders to determine how we can best manage the resources for all.”

Items considered are not only fish stocks, but the increase in fishing pressure. Over the past year, the FWC notes a perceived increase in fishing pressure on the big three inshore fishing species. Stock assessments, which show above average populations for snook on Tampa Bay and above average populations for redfish on Sarasota Bay, will continue to be part of the data used in the decision making.

I personally would love redfish and snook to remain closed. I don’t keep them often as I enjoy catching them more than I do eating them. For those making the upcoming decisions, it will certainly not leave all anglers in agreement one way or the other.