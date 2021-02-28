Professional golfers at Concession and beyond honor Tiger Woods with his Sunday red

Rory McIlroy, left, of Northern Ireland, wears clothing in honor of fellow golfer Tiger Woods, while warming up on the practice green, during the final round of the Workday Championship golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. AP

From Puerto Rico to Bradenton and Orlando to Tuscon, Arizona, players on the PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour paid tribute to Tiger Woods, who suffered a horrific car accident in California earlier this week and needed surgery to his multiple leg injuries sustained in the accident.

At The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, several players, including Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau, donned a red shirt with black pants, the traditional Sunday attire Woods wears for final rounds.

Billy Horschel, who entered the final round two shots off the lead, had the letters “TW” written on his hat in black and red colors.

Annika Sorenstam, who made her return to the LPGA Tour after more than a 12-year hiatus, wore red and black for her final round at the Gainbridge LPGA in Orlando.

And Phil Mickelson donned Woods’ traditional Sunday outfit for the Champions Tour’s Cologuard Classic in Tuscon, Arizona.

In Puerto Rico, the PGA Tour stop opposite this week’s World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, the entire grounds crew wore red and black to honor Woods.

Woods, 45 years old, is recovering in a hospital in Los Angeles.