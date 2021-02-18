Sports

The Bradenton Marauders announce their 2021 schedule. Here’s who they will have to face

The Bradenton Marauders host the Palm Beach Cardinals from Thursday-Saturday at LECOM Park.
The Bradenton Marauders host the Palm Beach Cardinals from Thursday-Saturday at LECOM Park. Bradenton Herald file photo

The Bradenton Marauders’ 2021 schedule was announced Thursday.

The low-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their season in Bradenton at LECOM Park against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

That six-game series starts Tuesday, May 4.

The schedule is 120 games, split evenly between home and road games, with every Monday during the season listed as a league-wide day off. The Marauders play in the Southeast League’s West Division alongside the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia Phillies), Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto Blue Jays), Fort Myers (Twins), Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers) and the Tampa Tarpons (New York Yankees).

The Marauders also face three East Division opponents this season, and they are the Daytona Tortugas (Cincinnati Reds), Jupiter Hammerheads (Miami Marlins) and the Palm Beach Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals).

The season concludes Sept. 19. Game times, promotions and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  

Sports

Falcons clear cap space by releasing veterans Allen, Bailey

February 18, 2021 3:34 PM

Sports

Richmond looks for road win vs La Salle

February 18, 2021 3:31 PM

Entertainment

St. John’s, Marquette meet in conference play

February 18, 2021 3:31 PM

Sports

Furman looks to extend streak vs Mercer

February 18, 2021 3:31 PM

Sports

FDU looks to extend streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

February 18, 2021 3:31 PM

Sports

Colgate looks to extend streak vs BU

February 18, 2021 3:31 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service