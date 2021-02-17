Here’s who has said they will play in the PGA Tour’s WGC event at The Concession

A day after securing a title sponsor for this year’s World Golf Championship at The Concession Golf Club in East Manatee County, tournament officials announced seven of the world’s top-ranked players committed to playing next week’s event.

The world’s No. 1-ranked golfer, Dustin Johnson, No. 2-ranked Jon Rahm, No. 4-ranked Xander Schauffele, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, 2020 PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and defending champion Patrick Reed are expected to play.

The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession is scheduled for Feb. 25-28 and is making a one-year stop in Bradenton from it’s normal home in Mexico City due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There won’t be general public spectators with the pandemic and turnaround to build infrastructure to accommodate fans on late notice. It wasn’t until December when it became apparent to PGA Tour officials that the tournament needed a temporary home from Mexico City in 2021, officials said last week at a news conference.

However, the tournament will be broadcast via NBC, The Golf Channel and PGA Tour Live.