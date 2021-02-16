PGA Tour finds a sponsor for the World Golf Championship tournament at The Concession

2/1/2021-- The Concession Golf Club will host the World Golf Championships Feb. 25-28. The tournament was originally scheduled for Mexico City, but was moved to Manatee County because of COVID-19 concerns. jajones1@bradenton.com

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday it has a sponsor for the upcoming World Golf Championship tournament held at The Concession Golf Club.

Workday, Inc., a financial and human resources software company, is the tournament’s title sponsor, according to a press release. It’s not the first time the company has sponsored a PGA Tour event. Since 2017, Workday has been a PGA Tour partner and signed a 10-year agreement in December to become the new sponsor of Jack Nicklaus’ event, The Memorial Tournament starting in 2022.

December was also when next week’s tournament needed a temporary new home from it’s original Mexico City location due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Concession Golf Club became the one-year host, however there won’t be any general public ticketed spectators due to the pandemic and the quick turnaround to bring the tournament to the East Manatee County private club.

“As a part of the WGC sponsorship, Workday will provide charitable funding to worthy causes throughout the United States and in the local Bradenton area,” the press release said.

The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession, slated for Feb. 25-28, begins a four-week Florida swing for the PGA Tour that also includes the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, The PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach and the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.

“With the challenges we’ve faced with the pandemic in the last 12 months, Workday has been the epitome of a true partner and today’s announcement of their support of our relocated World Golf Championships event in Florida is further evidence of their commitment to golf and the PGA TOUR,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan in the press release. “Our sincere thanks to Workday for their support of what we anticipate will be a world-class event at The Concession Golf Club.”

The WGC event previously was held at former President Donald Trump’s Doral Golf Resort, before it moved to Mexico City in 2017.