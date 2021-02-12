Pittsburgh Pirates announce revised spring training schedule. Here’s what’s happening

The Pittsburgh Pirates officially returned to their second home at Lecom Park on Saturday to open up the 2020 MLB spring training games. myoung@bradenton.com

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced a change to their upcoming 2021 spring training schedule.

The move was held in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pirates’ Grapefruit League schedule was moved back one day, giving the club 29 games in 31 days beginning Sunday, Feb. 28 against the Baltimore Orioles at Sarasota’s Ed Smith Stadium.

The home opener for the Pirates is now March 2 against the Detroit Tigers. All home games are slated for a 1:05 p.m. start, with the exception of a night game against the O’s on Friday, March 19. That game is set to start at 6:05 p.m.

Originally, the Pirates were to play their home opener on Feb. 28 against the Atlanta Braves with 17 total home games.

The number of home games at Bradenton’s LECOM Park is now 15.

Due to MLB’s health and safety guidelines, games could be shortened if managers of both teams agree.

Season-ticket holders previously were given access to a special presale, and will have another opportunity on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Those season-ticket holders were given a credit to their account for the two games that were removed from the original schedule. Individual ticket purchasers were also given a credit.

A 25 percent capacity limit for spring training games at LECOM Park will be in effect as well as other safety and health measures, which can be found at Pirates.com/springtraining.