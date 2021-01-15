Former PGA Tour event held at Trump’s Doral is returning to Florida, but at this course

A helistop proposed for The Concession Golf Club has been bitterly opposed by neighbors at Panther Ridge.

A previous big PGA Tour event at President Donald Trump’s Doral Golf Resort is returning to Florida, just not at his course.

The World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship is getting moved to The Concession Golf Club in East Manatee County this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament is scheduled for Feb. 25-28, according to an announcement from the PGA Tour.

The Concession has hosted college and amateur events, including the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships in 2015. Bryson DeChambeau, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, won the individual national championship that year.

“This is a monumental opportunity for The Concession to host an event at the level of a World Golf Championships and showcase the unique layout and rich history of this Club to a global audience,” said Bruce Cassidy, president of The Concession Golf Club, on PGATour.com. “With our past experience hosting high-profile events, we believe this course will provide a stern but memorable test of golf to this collection of the very best players in the world.”

The tournament was moved to Mexico from Doral in 2017.

According to the PGA Tour, “the World Golf Championships will be staged without general admission ticketed spectators but will have a limited number of club members and invited guests on-site for competition days. It will also include a Wednesday pro-am and honorary observers. “

This isn’t the first time professional golf has come to the area. The LPGA Symetra Tour held an event at Sara Bay Country Club, the LPGA also held an event at Bent Tree Country Club in Sarasota in the past, the Champions Tour previously held a tournament at TPC Prestancia in Sarasota and the Korn Ferry Tour currently runs a tournament at Lakewood National Golf Club.

The Korn Ferry Tour, which features future PGA Tour players, is holding its 2021 tournament the week before The Concession hosts the WGC event.

The Doral Open was held from 1962 to 2006. Then the World Golf Championship was held there until 2016. President Trump bought the resort in 2012 and renamed the resort Trump National Doral Miami.

Previous winners of the tournament include Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson. Woods has won the tournament seven times, with his last victory coming in 2013 when it was held at Doral under title sponsor Cadillac.