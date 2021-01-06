Former Braden River star Deshaun Fenwick leaves South Carolina for this football team

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) hands off to running back Deshaun Fenwick (14) against Texas A&M during fourth-quarter action on Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 in Columbia, S.C. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

Former Braden River star Deshaun Fenwick has a new college football destination.

A running back, Fenwick announced via Instagram that he’s transferring to Oregon State. In December 2017, Fenwick signed with South Carolina.

He ran for 117 yards against Chattanooga as a true freshman, later taking a redshirt season. As a redshirt sophomore, Fenwick ran for more than 100 yards against Vanderbilt in 2019. This season, he played in eight games. Fenwick tallied 297 rushing yards on 54 carries with 14 receptions for 108 yards.

The 6-1, 220-pounder was a bruising force at Braden River High. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Fenwick moved to Florida and enrolled at the East Manatee County program in the summer of 2015. It was his sophomore season and he was utilized in tandem with Raymond Thomas for a two-pronged rushing attack that led the Pirates to their first state semifinal appearance, where they fell to state power Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas.

Fenwick grew into a standout tailback in subsequent seasons, before ending his Braden River career with program records to set, at the time, career rushing yards (3,124) and single-season rushing yards (1,401).