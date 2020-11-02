SEC issues punishment for Florida-Missouri brawl. Here’s what it means for the Gators

The SEC dished out their punishment to the Florida Gators and Missouri Tigers for their brawl in Saturday’s game, according to multiple reports.

Gators coach Dan Mullen was fined $25,000 and two UF players, defensive linemen Zachary Carter and Antwuan Powell, were suspended for the first half of this Saturday’s game against No. 5 Georgia.

Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey were also suspended for the first half of the Tigers next game, which is Nov. 14 against Georgia.

The Gators, who are ranked No. 8 in the country with a 3-1 record, were playing their first game since an Oct. 10 loss at Texas A&M because of two games being rescheduled after the Gators had several positive COVID-19 tests.

The fight in the Swamp happened following the final play of the Gators’ 41-17 victory.

Missouri’s Trajan Jeffcoat had a questionable late hit on UF quarterback Kyle Trask that led to Mullen screaming at officials and players throwing punches, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement, according to multiple reports. “Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game. Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic.”