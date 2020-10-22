Former Heat star Chris Bosh is now Dean of the DRL Academy. Here’s what it is

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh is jumping into the Drone Racing League (DRL) to lead its STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.

Bosh, who won NBA title in 2012 and 2013 as part of the Heat’s “Big 3” with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, was named the Dean of the DRL, the outlet reported.

“I love engineering and technology and believe every kid should be given access to STEM education,” Bosh said in a statement, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle. “With this year’s school closures, I became Principal Bosh for my five kids at home — and now, I’m thrilled to announce my promotion to Dean Bosh, and help kids around the world learn about science through the fun, high-tech, family-friendly sport of the Drone Racing League.”

Bosh’s relationship with STEM dates back to his younger days, where he learned to code and was in his high school’s “computer graphics club called Wizkids, the Association of Minority Engineers and the National Society of Black Engineers,” according to Forbes.

Bosh also attended Georgia Tech prior to becoming a fourth overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The DRL Academy helps “schools, organizations, teachers and students with access to STEM curriculum during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” Forbes reported.

“Those in the program will have access to DRL SIM, a racing game on Xbox and Steam that teaches how to build and fly drones,” the Atlanta Business Chronicle reported.