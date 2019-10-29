LeBron James teams with NY fashion designer to launch collection at UNKNWN Wynwood store

UNKNWN, a store co-owned by LeBron James (left), is collaborating with the eponymous brand of Thom Browne (right) to launch a nine-piece collection in December. AP (left), Getty Images (right)

LeBron James is bringing luxury to Wynwood.

First reported by WWD, UNKNWN and designer Thom Browne will launch a nine-piece collection during the holiday season.

Not much is known about the collaboration other than its release will coincide with the opening of UNKNWN’s newest Wynwood store in December, at 261 NW 26th St., according to the fashion-industry trade journal. The collection will be available both in-store and online.

James’ relationship with Browne goes back many years. The 15-time All-Star keeps the luxury label in his fashion rotation while UNKNWN, which James co-owns with Frankie Walker Jr. and Jaron Kanfer, carries the brand online. Additionally, the matching suits worn by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Playoffs were gifts, courtesy of Browne and James.

Soon after, Browne inked a three-year partnership with FC Barcelona to become its official, off-pitch outfitter. Then, Ermenegildo Zegna, the Italian fashion house, announced it had purchased an 85 percent stake in the luxury brand.

UNKNWN’s 10,000-square-foot store is set to open in December during Art Basel. Designed by art collective New York Sunshine, the location will feature more than 200 feet of mural space and a 4,000-square-foot courtyard for “sporting and lifestyle events,” the retailer says.