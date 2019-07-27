Miami Hurricanes strengthen Northwestern pipeline with commitment from 2021 cornerback

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz leads the team onto the field at the start of the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Hurricanes’ top ranked 2021 recruiting class got a little bit better Saturday with another local addition. Tim Burns Jr., a three-star cornerback from Northwestern, orally committed to Miami on Saturday while going live on Instagram.

Burns becomes the 13th member of the Hurricanes’ Class of 2021 and the third Bull to join the class.

Burns, who is the No. 65 player in Florida in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, picked Miami from a list of nearly 10 offers. The 5-foot-10, 145-pound junior holds additional offers from the Pittsburgh Panthers, Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, Kansas State Wildcats and Rutgers Scarlet Knights, although he only seriously considered the Hurricanes before committing.

He announced his pledge while on an unofficial visit in Coral Gables to coincide with Miami’s second practice of fall camp Saturday.

Burns picked up his offer from the hometown school last month after he impressed coaches at Paradise Camp. He attended multiple other Hurricanes camps throughout June before Miami finally offered.

A little more than a month later, Burns made his decision, joining three-star wide receivers Romello Brinson and Kahlil Brantley as Northwestern players in the Hurricanes’ 2021 class. Miami also holds a commitment from four-star wide receiver Marcus Fleming, another Bull, in its Class of 2020.

Burns is one of at least half a dozen notable prospects to make their way through South Florida to watch the Hurricanes’ first practices of the summer. On Friday, Miami hosted 2020 commits like three-star tight end Dominic Mammarelli and three-star cornerback Daran Branch, and at least one high-profile target in Jaylen Harrell, a four-star defensive end in the 2020 class from Tampa Berkeley Prep.

On Saturday, the Hurricanes hosted a few more 2020 commits, including four-star cornerback Jaiden Francois, three-star cornerback Justin Hodges, three-star athlete Xavier Restrepo and three-star defensive end Quentin Williams, who traveled in from Charlotte for his first visit since committing in June.