He comes from Florida baseball royalty. Now he’s left scouting to join FSU’s staff

Sarasota native and former State College of Florida baseball player Mike Metcalf is transitioning from a professional baseball scout to college baseball coach as he joins Florida State University’s staff, according to D1 Baseball.

Metcalf was serving as the Southeast Area Supervisor for the San Francisco Giants. He’s the son of legendary Sarasota High baseball coach Clyde Metcalf, who won his 900th career game in his 38th season earlier this year.

Clyde Metcalf, a Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer, is also a Florida State alumnus.

Mike Metcalf is joining the Seminoles staff under Mike Martin Jr., who was named FSU’s coach following his father’s retirement.

Mike Martin Sr. led FSU to the College World Series in his final season in Tallahassee. Michigan, the national runner-up, handed FSU its first CWS loss, before Texas Tech eliminated the Seminoles.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010.

