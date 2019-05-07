Prep roundup: Lakewood Ranch, Saint Stephen’s advance in baseball district tournaments

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled in part from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

BASEBALL

Lakewood Ranch 6 Manatee 2: The Mustangs earned their 22nd victory of the season, defeating the visiting Hurricanes in the semifinals of the Class 8A-District 8 tournament Tuesday night.

Leading hitters for Lakewood Ranch (22-4) included Richie Morales (3-for-3, two runs), Tyler Aberg (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Noe Antuna (2-for-3). Winning pitcher Matt Gelorme pitched allowed one earned run and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings. Taylor Steier got the final two outs and picked up the save.

Dylan Donahue had two hits to lead Manatee (12-13).

The Mustangs will host Sarasota in the district championship at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Sailors defeated Palmetto 3-1 in the other semifinal.

Saint Stephen’s 2, Bradenton Christian 1: Mike Madigan scored the go-ahead run in the fourth inning and the Falcons made it stand up in the opening round of the Class 3A-District 5 tournament Tuesday.

Eli Thurmond hit a solo homer for BCS in the top of the fourth. Saint Stephen’s (17-6) responded with two in the bottom of the inning. Madigan singled home Brock Soletti to tie the game, then stole second and third base before scoring on Jacob Eyre’s single.

Soletti picked up his seventh win, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings. Max Runde needed one pitch to record the final out and earn the save.

The Falcons will face St. Petersburg Northside Christian at 4 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals at Out-of-Door Academy.

Southeast 11, St. Petersburg Gibbs 1: The Seminoles won their opening game of the Class 5A-District 11 tournament Monday.

Top players were Austin Jenkins (2-for-4, two RBIs, four steals), Fred D’Ariano (2-for-3, double, two runs), Sam Hardy (triple, two runs, RBI, two steals) and pitcher Griffin Schwarz (five IP, two hits, four K’s).

In Tuesday’s semifinals, Southeast lost 8-0 to top seed St. Petersburg Lakewood.

TRACK AND FIELD

State meet: Thirteen athletes and two relays from Manatee County had top-10 finishes at last weekend’s state championships at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. The top-10 finishers included:

In the Class 4A boys, Lakewood Ranch senior James Rivera was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 37.75 seconds. Mustangs senior Jonathan Reid was third in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 19.14 seconds.

Manatee senior Keyon Fordham was third in the 100 meters with a time of 11.04 seconds. The Hurricanes’ 400-meter relay team of senior Demoundre Evans, sophomore Bryan Davis, sophomore Irone Jackson, Fordham, junior Shemar Williams and senior Earec Washington-Davis took sixth place in 41.88 seconds.

In the 4A girls, Lakewood Ranch junior Ava Klein was fourth in the 300 hurdles at 43.47 seconds, and sophomore Riley Simmons took eighth in the shot put at 38 feet, 8.25 inches.

Hurricanes freshman Caroline Lehman was fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:48.17, and another Manatee freshman, Tyniece Barclay was 10th in the shot put at 37-7.75.





In the 3A boys, Palmetto senior Malik Williams was third in the 200 meters with a time of 21.85 seconds.

In the 3A girls, Braden River junior Rose Ferla Philogene took fifth in the 100 hurdles at 14.46 seconds.

In the 2A boys, Bayshore senior Arion Youmans finished with in the 400 at 48.76 seconds.





In the 1A boys, Saint Stephen’s junior Dylan Davis took third in the shot put at 47-5.75, and the Falcons’ 3,200 relay team of junior Robert Sherrill, senior Noah Labelle, junior Matthew Kinkead, junior Jackson Dillingham, eighth-grader Aquiles Gonzalez, freshman Kai Coogle and freshman Eric Fields was sixth in 8:24.25.

Out-of-Door Academy freshman Tristan McWilliam was seventh in the 1,600 meters in 4:27.75 and 10th in the 3,200 at 9:46.95).





In the 1A girls, Falcons senior Kendall Miller was fifth in the discus at 120-5.