Prep roundup: IMG Academy wins boys basketball championship at GEICO Nationals

Editor’s note: The prep roundup is compiled from emails sent by coaches or scorekeepers to sports@bradenton.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GEICO Nationals: The IMG Academy Ascenders (29-1) claimed the first national championship in program history Saturday with a 65-55 win over Indiana powerhouse La Lumiere Lakers (29-1), which was ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Super 25.

The Ascenders were led by McDonald’s All-American and Nike Hoop Summit selections Josh Green (Arizona commit) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova) who contributed 19 and 18 points in the championship effort, respectively. Junior guard Jaden Springer, the Ascenders’ leading scorer in the quarterfinal and semifinal games with an average of 25.5 points, added another 12 points and seven assists against the Lakers.

The GEICO Nationals capped off the best season in Ascenders basketball history, setting a program record with 29 wins. It was also the program’s second appearance in the Nationals, the first coming in 2017.

In the leadup to the final, the Ascenders opened with a convincing win over Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.), 65-50, on Thursday. In Friday’s semifinal, the Ascenders overcame a 16-point fourth quarter deficit against in-state rival Montverde Academy in a thriller, 74-73.

Robinson-Earl put the finisher on Montverde with a poster dunk with only three seconds remaining, earning the No. 5 spot on the ESPN SportsCenter top 10 plays countdown.

The team already made history by having three players selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game. North Carolina signee Armando Bacot, who led the team in rebounding throughout the Nationals, joined Green and Robinson-Earl in Atlanta for the prestigious event.

BASEBALL

St. Petersburg Northside Christian 5, Bradenton Christian 4: The Mustangs scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to deny the Panthers their eighth victory Tuesday.

Top performers for BCS (7-8, 3-5 district) included Eli Thurmond (3-for-4, RBI), Joseph Kane (1-for-2, RBI) and Dylan Cotrone (1-for-4, RBI).

On Monday, the Panthers defeated Tampa Cambridge Christian 6-0. Luke Williams tossed a shutout, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Thurmond had a two-run double, Weston Logue scored two runs and Mike Micochero was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

BCS travels to Imagine Schools North Port for a 6 p.m. game Thursday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sarasota Riverview 10, Manatee 9: The Hurricanes dropped to 8-4 this season with a close defeat to the Rams (13-3).

Top players for Manatee included Emily Clark (four goals, assist), Abby Lipton (goal, two assists), Molly Faul (two goals, assist), Cece Jackson (goal, assist), Abby Ralston (goal) and Carlee Schultz (12 saves).

The Hurricanes travel to Cardinal Mooney on Wednesday.