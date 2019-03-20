Sports

Lakewood Ranch to name new football coach. Here’s who it is

By Jason Dill

March 20, 2019 01:57 PM

Bradenton

Rashad West, a former head coach at Southeast High School, will be named Lakewood Ranch High’s new football coach Wednesday, according to sources.

The school is expected to formally announce the new coach in a press conference scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

West will replace Christopher Culton as the Mustangs’ coach.

Culton left after one season to become the first coach at the new Parrish Community High School this fall.

West, who played college football at Southeast Missouri State, is a Southeast High graduate and last coached at Southeast High, where he guided the Seminoles to the playoffs in the first of his two seasons there.

He resigned from Southeast following the 2017 season, and spent the last year away from coaching.

Lakewood Ranch was West’s first coaching job out of college. He was an assistant with the Mustangs in 2002.

Lakewood Ranch went winless last season.

