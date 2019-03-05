Former Dolphins and Hurricanes assistant named head coach of Tampa XFL franchise

Former Chicago Bears head coach Marc Trestman, who began his coaching career at the University of Miami under Howard Schnellenberger in the 1980s, was named the head coach and general manager of the XFL franchise in Tampa Bay at a news conference Tuesday.
Tampa was named one of eight cities for the XFL relaunch scheduled to play in 2020 during a December announcement. The XFL’s original run was in 2001 before the league went defunct. It was the brainchild of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon and NBC’s Dick Ebersol at the time.
McMahon announced its revival in December.
Trestman was the Bears head coach for two seasons, going 8-8 in 2013 and 5-11 in 2014. He’s the fourth head coach named for the new XFL, which is scheduled to launch next February. He joins former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops (Dallas franchise), former Washington Redskins head coach Jim Zorn (Seattle) and former NFL and Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Pep Hamilton (Washington D.C.).
Tampa will play its games at Raymond James Stadium, where the Bucs play their NFL games.
Trestman also spent time in South Florida as an assistant with the Miami Dolphins.
