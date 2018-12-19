Florida State’s #Tribe19 recruiting class saw players flip, but Seminoles not worried

Florida State’s #Tribe19 signing class was a mix of hits and misses. The Seminoles won out on 3-star cornerback Jarvis Brownlee (Miami Carol City) flipping from Miami to the Seminoles.
He decommitted from the Hurricanes recently.
FSU also locked down 4-star linebacker Kalen DeLoach, who is from Savannah, Georgia, and 4-star offensive guard Dontae Lucas, who is a Miami native and played at Bradenton’s IMG Academy.
But the Noles also missed on the nation’s No. 1 running back recruit, Trey Sanders, who signed with Alabama, as well as quarterback Sam Howell and defensive tackle Derick Hunter.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Howell, a 4-star signal-caller from North Carolina, signed with the Tar Heels after reports recently surfaced his wavering from his commitment to the Seminoles. He took his most recent visit to UNC.
“Florida State will be fine,” FSU coach Willie Taggart said at his press conference Wednesday. “We’ll get a QB in here that we all like and all excited about. We’ll get someone in here that’s going to help us win ballgames.”
Hunter, a 4-star, flipped to Texas A&M and former FSU coach Jimbo Fisher.
247 Sports rated Florida State as having the No. 14 recruiting class for this cycle.
FSU inked 14 early signees. Taggart said at his press conference the Noles biggest need for the 2019 recruiting class was on the offensive line.
The O-line was much-maligned this season as FSU’s bowl game streak was snapped at 36 and consecutive winning seasons ended at 41.
Elsewhere in Florida, the University of South Florida signed 19 players on Wednesday. They received pledges from Miami Norland teammates Joshua Blanchard and Darius Williams.
Florida Atlantic signed six players, according to 247 Sports.
Here’s a full list of the signees:
Florida State signees
Dontae Lucas, OL, 6-3, 323, IMG Academy; Raymond Woodie III, DB, 6-0, 191, Tallahassee University School; Kalen DeLoach, LB, 6-0, 206, Savannah (Georgia) Islands High; Maurice Smith, OL, 6-2, 287, Miami Central; Jay Williams, OL, 6-6, 290, Grossmont College; Jarvis Brownlee, DB, 5-11, 175, Miami Carol City; Renardo Green, DB, 6-0, 173, Apopka Wekiva; Maurice Goolsby, WR, 6-4, 190, Dunnellon, Kevon Glenn, LB, 6-1, 220, Hampton (Georgia) Dutchtown; Malcolm Ray, DL, 6-2, 247, Miami Carol City; Derrick McLendon II, DE, 6-3, 233, Decatur (Georgia) Tucker; Jaleel McRae, LB, 6-2, 236, IMG Academy; Curtis Fann Jr., DE, 6-1, 252, Stillmore (Georgia) Emanuel County Institute; Tru Thompson, DT, 6-0, 324, Loganville (Georgia) Grayson
USF
Xavier Weaver, WR, 6-1, 165, Orlando Christian Prep; Leonard Parker, S, 5-11, 188, Tampa Plant; Jayden Curry, CB, 5-11, 190, IMG Academy; Josh Berry, RB, 6-0, 181, Davenport Ridge Community; Raymond Collins, OL, 6-3, 289, Largo; Logan Berryhill, WR, 6-4, 186, Kinglsand (Georgia) Camden County; Demaurez Bellamy, LB, 5-10, 210, DeLand; Joshua Blanchard, OL, 6-3, 279, Miami Norland; Darius Williams, LB, 6-0, 210, Miami Norland; Daquan Evans, CB, 5-11, 175, Orlando Jones; Kelly Joiner Jr., WR, 5-9, 180, Groveland South Lake; McArthur Burnett, CB, 5-9, 172, Pahokee; Jason Vaughn, DE, 6-5, 225, Auburndale Advance Prep Academy; Tae’Aviion Gray, LB, 6-2, 215, Quitman (Georgia) Brook County; Dustyn Hall, OL, 6-3, 277, Punta Gorda Charlotte; Jahquez Evans, QB, 6-2, 180, Atlanta Mays; Thomas Nance, DE, 6-3, 190, Eagle Lake Lake Region; Tyrik Jones, DE, 6-2, 235, Plantation; Matthew McDuffie, OL, 6-5, 310, Glen Saint Mary Baker County
FAU
Dwight Toombs II, S, 6-1, 183, Port St. Lucie West Centennial; Eddie Williams, LB, 6-1, 195, Miami Palmetto; Antarrius Moultrie, LB, 6-2, 210, Pensacola West Florida Tech; Rahmod Smith, TE, 6-4, 202, Homestead; Adrian Bryant, WR, 6-0, 175, College of the Sequoias; Caliph Brice, LB, 6-2, 210, Hutchinson Community College.
Comments