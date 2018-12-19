Who did UCF sign to begin December’s early period? Meet these new #Knighteen recruits

UCF added even more speed to its football team with the first day of the three-day early signing period for college football recruits.

The Knights inked plenty of top targets, while keeping players that committed to them from flipping elsewhere.

“There’s great excitement, there’s a great recognition of our brand, our logo across college football,” UCF head coach Josh Heupel told the Orlando Sentinel.

UCF signed 19 players as of Wednesday evening.

“We addressed some needs,” Heupel said at his news conference. “A year ago, we didn’t sign many wide receivers. I think we’ve got a great core group that we signed in this class. Elite speed across the board with those guys.”

UCF also signed a Hawaii quarterback who played at McKenzie Milton’s high school.

Dillon Gabriel, who is the all-time leading passer in Hawaii high school football history, signed with the Knights late Wednesday afternoon.

UCF’s signings pushed the Knights to take the No. 1 spot among American Athletic Conference programs, according to 247 Sports.

A majority of the signees are three-star players, according to the 247 Sports’ Composite.

UCF did secure a couple JUCO transfers as well as grad transfers.

A full list of those signing with UCF include:

▪ Matt Lee, OL, 6-4, 290, Oviedo Hagerty High; Justin Menard, WR, 5-11, 185, Stockbridge (Georgia) Eagles Landing Christian Academy; Jalen Pinkney, DL, 6-4, 230, Hutchinson Community College; Tay Gowan, DB, 6-2, 185, Butler Community College; Alan Kervin, P, 6-1, 185, Tarpon Springs East Lake; Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, LB, 6-2, 225, South Dade; Jordan Hayes, DB, 6-0, 185, Duke University; Kam’ron Green, DL, 6-3, 270, Bradenton Southeast; Keenan Hester, DL, 6-4, 260, St. Petersburg Catholic; Amari Johnson, WR, 5-10, 175, Carol City; Raymond Cutts, DL, 6-2, 260, Orlando Jones; Ryan O’Keefe, WR, 5-10, 175, Round Rock (Texas) High; Damarius Good, RB, 5-11, 185, Altamonte Springs Lake Brantley; Tatum Bethune, LB, 6-1, 215, Miami Central; Adrian Medley, OL, 6-4, 300, Pensacola; Dallaz Corbitt, DL, 6-5, 235, Columbia (South Carolina) Gray Collegiate Academy; Jarrad Baker, WR, 5-11, 180, Melbourne Eau Gallie; Cam Goodie, DL, 6-1, 315, Virginia Tech