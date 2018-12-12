This LSU football player with Bradenton, Florida ties made Tigers history.

LSU safety Grant Delpit, who played his senior season of high school football at powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, picked up another All-American honor when the AFCA FBS Coaches’ team was unveiled Wednesday.
That selection made Delpit a unanimous All-American, which means selected as an All-American among the five major organizations: Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, AFCA FBS Coaches and Sporting News.
It’s only the ninth time it’s happened in LSU football history.
The other LSU unanimous All-American players include Gaynell Tinsley (1936), Billy Cannon (1958), Roy “Moonie” Winston (1961), Jerry Stovall (1962), Nacho Albergamo (1987), Glenn Dorsey (2007), Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011).
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Delpit registered 73 tackles with 9 1/2 tackles for a loss, five sacks and an SEC-best five interceptions.
LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, who declared for the NFL Draft and will miss the Fiesta Bowl against UCF, made the first team along with Tigers linebacker Devin White and Delpit. LSU kicker Cole Tracy made the second team.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments