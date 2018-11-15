Saints forced to wear road uniforms at home against Eagles. Why? A golf bet, of course.

This Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints will see the Eagles wearing their traditional home uniforms and New Orleans wearing its road uniforms.
That’s not out of the ordinary, except the game is played in New Orleans.
The reason for the wrinkle? A bet in March during the NFL’s owner’s meetings in Orlando, according to ESPN.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson played golf with Saints coach Sean Payton when a wager was made, the outlet reported.
“We wanted to liven up the match, and we decided to bet and we chose jersey colors,” Pederson told ESPN. “Three holes into it, ended up beating him, and that was it.”
The typical home jersey for New Orleans is black, but the Saints wore white for the home game that Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leading passer in yards.
ESPN reports New Orleans will wear its “color-rush” jerseys for the game.
