FILE - This is a Feb. 14, 2016 file photo showing Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and model Kate Upton posed during halftime at the NBA All-Star basketball game in Toronto. Upton has announced her engagement to baseball star Justin Verlander. The 23-year-old supermodel and actress took to the red carpet at Monday night’s, May 2, 2016 Met Gala in New York City to show off her ring. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT
Kate Upton jokes about old Twitter rant when Justin Verlander doesn’t win Cy Young

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

November 15, 2018 02:21 PM

Model/actress Kate Upton poked fun at a famous past rant of hers in defense of husband Justin Verlander following Wednesday’s announcement Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell won the American League Cy Young Award.

Verlander, who is with the Houston Astros, finished second in the voting.

Upton’s tweet Wednesday referenced a Twitter rant she conducted in 2016 when she felt Verlander was robbed of the AL Cy Young Award. That year, Rick Porcello won the award despite Verlander picking up more first-place votes than any other AL pitcher.

Verlander had a lower ERA and WHIP and more strikeouts than Porcello that season while pitching for the Detroit Tigers.

This season, Snell had a sub-2.00 ERA with 21 wins in 180.2 innings pitched. He snagged 17 of the 30 first-place votes. Verlander had the other 13 first-place votes.

And, of course, his famous wife’s support.

