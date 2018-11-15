Kate Upton jokes about old Twitter rant when Justin Verlander doesn’t win Cy Young

Model/actress Kate Upton poked fun at a famous past rant of hers in defense of husband Justin Verlander following Wednesday’s announcement Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell won the American League Cy Young Award.
Verlander, who is with the Houston Astros, finished second in the voting.
Upton’s tweet Wednesday referenced a Twitter rant she conducted in 2016 when she felt Verlander was robbed of the AL Cy Young Award. That year, Rick Porcello won the award despite Verlander picking up more first-place votes than any other AL pitcher.
Verlander had a lower ERA and WHIP and more strikeouts than Porcello that season while pitching for the Detroit Tigers.
This season, Snell had a sub-2.00 ERA with 21 wins in 180.2 innings pitched. He snagged 17 of the 30 first-place votes. Verlander had the other 13 first-place votes.
And, of course, his famous wife’s support.
