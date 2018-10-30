This Lakewood Ranch High grad played 11 seasons in NFL. On Tuesday, he called it a career

NFL veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who concluded his high school career at Lakewood Ranch High in Bradenton, is retiring.
The Arizona Cardinals drafted DRC in 2008, and he played in Super Bowl 43 when the Cardinals fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.
The defensive back announced his retirement via social media.
DRC, whose foundation held a celebrity basketball game each year in Bradenton as well as camps and other ways to give back to the community, played for five teams in 11 NFL seasons.
After three seasons with the Cardinals, he joined the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and most recently was with the Oakland Raiders.
His tenure with the Giants was his longest at four seasons. DRC signed with the Raiders this year and played in seven games with Oakland. He had eight tackles and two passes defended.
The two-time Pro Bowler finished his career with 447 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, 147 passes defended, 30 interceptions and six touchdowns.
