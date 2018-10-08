His roommate didn’t say hi at a tailgate. So he grabbed his neck and threatened death, report says

UCF basketball player Rokas Ulvydas, a 23-year-old redshirt junior from Lithuania, was arrested late Saturday for allegedly threatening to kill one of his roommates for not saying hello at a tailgate for the Knights’ football game with SMU, according to multiple reports.
The altercation happened at the apartment the two share, along with others, according to KnightNews.com.
Police arrested Ulvydas on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to the Orange County Sherrif’s report.
Ulvydas walked into the victim’s room, who was with a friend, and said they need to acknowledge him when they see him, according to the ClickOrlando.com.
The 6-foot-11 Ulvydas allegedly then grabbed “the victim by the back of the neck while yelling, ‘If you don’t say hi to me I’ll (expletive) kill you, you know who I am,’ according to ClickOrlando.com.
The Orlando Sentinel reported Ulvydas was released on a $500 bond before midnight Saturday.
KnightNews.com reported Ulvydas made a separate death threat two weeks ago.
“We’re aware of the situation and continuing to look into the matter,” UCF basketball coach Johnny Dawkins told ClickOrlando.com in a statement. “Rokas Ulvydas has been suspended indefinitely from all basketball-related activity.”
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments