Is ‘Fitz Magic’ over? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers name their new starting quarterback

The “Fitz Magic” era has ended in Tampa.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers named Jameis Winston the team’s starting quarterback beginning next week, according to ESPN.
The Bucs are on a bye this week.
Winston played the second half of Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Chicago Bears after Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled.
Fitzpatrick completed 9 of 18 passes for 126 yards and with an interception. The Bucs started 2-0 with Fitzpatrick lighting up opposing defenses with more than 400 passing yards and at least four touchdown passes to open the season.
Winston was out serving a three-game suspension for allegedly groping a female Uber driver in 2016. His suspension came to a conclusion following the Bucs’ Monday Night Football loss in Week 3, but Fitzpatrick — despite struggling in the first half of that game — retained the starting job against Chicago.
The Bears feasted with a 48-10 victory that yielded four sacks and three interceptions — two came against Winston, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 145 yards in the second half. He threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Tampa Bay plays Atlanta in Week 6.
