Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Tommy Pham (29) celebrates following the Rays 9-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Sports

The Rays buy the Tampa Bay Rowdies, report says. What it means for Rays stadium plans

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

October 01, 2018 03:13 PM

The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly buying the Tampa Bay Rowdies, which means getting control over Al Lang Stadium in downtown St. Petersburg, according to multiple reports.

The Tampa Bay Times reported there’s a press conference planned with the Rowdies on Tuesday, but it is not known what the topic will be.

The Rays, who play at St. Pete’s Tropicana Field, unveiled a new stadium plan for Hillsborough County’s Ybor City neighborhood in Tampa in July.

The stadium’s price tag came at almost $900 million.

The Rowdies, a United Soccer League club, play at Al Lang Stadium where the Rays made a failed 2008 bid to move to, according to CBS affiliate WTSP-10.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Monday’s purchase has “no effect on plans in Ybor City or a possible relocation of their spring training home in Port Charlotte.”

