How do you sack the QB and avoid a roughing-the-passer penalty? Kevin Hart will show you

With so many roughing-the-passer penalties levied through the first three weeks of the 2018 NFL season, fans have bemoaned the league’s new rules altering how defensive players sack or tackle a quarterback.
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart, who has a new movie, “Night School,” getting released this weekend, mocked the new rules Wednesday.
Appearing on the ESPN’s “Get Up!” show, Hart explained how to sack someone under the NFL’s new rules in a hilarious way.
When a defender goes for a sack, Hart — demonstrating as a quarterback — said the defender has to say, “I want to get you.” Then the defender taps the quarterback, a mutual decision on which side of the quarterback should go down and then the defender extends his arm to push the quarterback down. At the end, the defender is supposed to stand with one foot on the quarterback’s back and it’s a “confirmed sack.”
What happens with two defenders?
“Now it’s where it gets tricky,” Hart said on the ESPN show. “Now if y’all both come, now I just need to be laid down safely.”
What follows is two of the show’s on-air talents picking Hart up, one with his upper half and the other by his legs, and then setting him down on the floor with a pillow, blanket and a bedtime story.
“This is a safe sack,” Hart said.
Yahoo Sports reported roughing-the-passer calls total 34 through the first three weeks of the season. That rate will nearly double last year’s total, Yahoo reported.
Send story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments